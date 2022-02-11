MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $264,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after buying an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

