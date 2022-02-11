MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $47.07 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

