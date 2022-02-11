MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.44. 564,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.