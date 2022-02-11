MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

