M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Lifted to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Get M&G alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. M&G has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.