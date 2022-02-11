Mfn Partners, Lp Purchases 125,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 670,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.