Metronome (MET) Price Hits $3.72

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Metronome has a total market cap of $50.85 million and approximately $95,648.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.72 or 0.00008499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.18 or 0.99835658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,822,173 coins and its circulating supply is 13,677,599 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

