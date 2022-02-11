MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Sells $3,996,478.53 in Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

