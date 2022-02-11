Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Gotham Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $228.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.15 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.