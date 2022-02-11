Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Eaton Vance Management’s 5th Largest Position

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116,416 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.2% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Meta Platforms worth $1,583,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,597,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,597,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,298,465. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.15 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $626.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.