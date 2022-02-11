MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $236.95

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.95 and traded as low as $210.00. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $219.63, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.81.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

