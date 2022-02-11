Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.65 or 0.00261419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005910 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002442 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015671 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.