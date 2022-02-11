Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.88 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

