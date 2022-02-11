MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Down 4.2% Following Weak Earnings

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 3,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 955,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.
The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.
MDU Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
