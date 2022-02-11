Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Achieves $241.93 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $241.93 million and $32.72 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00047149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.46 or 0.07109470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,401.72 or 0.99650382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,132,646 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

