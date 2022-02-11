MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.67 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

