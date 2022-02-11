MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,071 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

PEP opened at $168.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

