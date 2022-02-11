MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

