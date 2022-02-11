MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $169.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day moving average of $180.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

