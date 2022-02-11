MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 34.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 73.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 54.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $350.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.44 and a 200-day moving average of $376.16. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

