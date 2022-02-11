MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

