MD Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.