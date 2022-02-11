MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,301 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

