McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.78. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 10,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

