McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.78. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 10,700 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58.
McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)
