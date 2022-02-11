Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’s business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. On the flip side, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to poor performance of the Outside the U.S. segment. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined in the past year”

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after buying an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Maximus by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

