Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 35,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $994,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 332,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,247. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DV. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

