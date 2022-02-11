Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 297319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.
The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.
MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.
About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
