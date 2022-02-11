Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 297319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after purchasing an additional 516,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mattel by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mattel by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

