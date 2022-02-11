Matrix Capital Management Company LP Invests $13.59 Million in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,000. Amplitude accounts for about 0.2% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $173,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $337,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000.

In other news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,012 shares of company stock worth $12,334,356. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

AMPL traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,709. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

