Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 31,876 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 59.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,876 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.70 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

