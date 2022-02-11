Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after acquiring an additional 124,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 77,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

