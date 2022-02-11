Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Public Education by 21.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Public Education by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $17.74 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $331.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $98.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

