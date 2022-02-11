Martingale Asset Management L P Has $292,000 Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 46.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

