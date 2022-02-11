Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 85.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,804 shares of company stock worth $3,043,927. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $220.58 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $148.43 and a one year high of $239.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day moving average is $211.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

