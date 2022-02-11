Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,305 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $83,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in VMware by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

NYSE VMW opened at $133.77 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.