Marshall Wace LLP Has $63.92 Million Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 121.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.88% of fuboTV worth $63,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

