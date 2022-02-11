Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,800 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.77% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $45,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM opened at $73.35 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

