Marshall Wace LLP Buys 807,977 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises about 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $162,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,353,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $124.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

