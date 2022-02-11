MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after buying an additional 503,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $76.73 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

