MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $168,000 Position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boqii by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,129,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boqii by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Boqii during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boqii by 9,907.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boqii alerts:

Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $0.73 on Friday. Boqii Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a PE ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Boqii Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.