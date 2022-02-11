MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 21,367 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

CX stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

