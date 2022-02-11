Mark J. Isaacson Sells 40,094 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mosaic stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic (MOS)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.