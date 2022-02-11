Mark J. Isaacson Sells 40,094 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mosaic stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

