Mariner LLC Sells 83 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.