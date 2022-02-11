Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 848,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.