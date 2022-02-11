Mariner LLC Purchases 59,008 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,100,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.