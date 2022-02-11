Mariner LLC Has $15.76 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.