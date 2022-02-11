Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,768 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $25,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

PAVE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

