Mariner LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

