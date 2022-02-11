Mariner LLC Acquires 2,580 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $86.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

