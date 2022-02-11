MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE HZO opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,143,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

