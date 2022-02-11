Marathon Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:MPC)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.