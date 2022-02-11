Marathon Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

